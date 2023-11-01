Nigerian media unfair, biased in reporting women in appointive positions

The study reveals a stark contrast between the media portrayal of women and men in appointive positions as a result of unequal gender norms, roles, and stereotypes, which are also reflected in the experiences of women appointees at the state level.

“Men are also less likely to be described as incompetent. As well as differences in the lexicon, there are also biases in scope, leading to the over-representation of men’s voices. This biased media representation has significant consequences for women’s visibility and agency in Nigerian public office and underscores the need to address these imbalances,” the report said.

She said the portrayal of women in the media plays a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and influencing societal norms. One of the researchers said there are deeply ingrained norms and traditions in Nigeria that have systematically marginalised women, relegating them to subordinate roles within both public and private spheres.

The study noted that Nigeria’s diverse religious and ethnic composition adds complexity to such gender dynamics, with diverse groups holding distinct views on the role of women in society and politics.

“For men, media reports are straightforward. The media use the more technical language used for men disengaged from work. More often men are reported as victimised and less scandalised and for wrongdoing.”

She noted that in both northern and southern regions, deeply ingrained gender stereotypes challenge women’s suitability for public leadership.

