Commission To Integrate Almajiri, Out-of-school Children System

of School Children Commission and the takeover of Government Science Technical College, Wurno, for the formal integration of Qur’anic education and skills acquisition system. He said with the establishment of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children by the federal government, the increased number of Almajirai and out-of-school children roaming the streets of urban centres will be reduced to the barest minimum.

In his remarks, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa, who represented the state governor said the state government would give full support and cooperation to the new commission.

He said the state was the first to introduce Almajiri school in the country before the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan saw the beauty in it and directed the establishment of similar schools in the northern parts of the country.

The executive secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children, Hon Sha’aban Sharada, said Nigeria has over 500,000 out-of-school children, which he said the commission hopes to reintegrate in its new school programmes.

