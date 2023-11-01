FG reconstructs MTS centre to accommodate 72,000 seafarers yearly

He said the realisation of this purpose-built facility, designed to provide vital social, psychological, and emotional support to the crewmen and women who drive global trade in and out of Nigeria, signposts the seriousness in enhancing the maritime sector to add greater value to the national economy.
Oyetola commended the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for their visionary intervention in transforming this facility, which was in poor condition at the beginning of this year, into a regional best-in-class that it is today.
The Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the facility is dedicated to provide support for the millions of crewmen and women, who face danger every day to keep the global economy afloat. Bello-Koko said the partnership with the Mission to Seafarers and consequent development of this facility, is a testament of relentless commitment to advancing the fortunes of maritime trade and unleashing fresh opportunities for growth and prosperity inherent in Nigeria’s blue economy.
On his part, the Chairman, Mission to Seafarers, Lagos, Adebayo Sarumi, commended the NPA for renovating the centre, while lamenting that accessing the centre by boat has become impossible, especially as the several years of neglect have eroded the shoreline and decimated the jetty.
Nigeria may miss the International Maritime Organization (IMO) January 1, 2024 deadline for the implementation of a Maritime Single Window (MSW) for the electronic exchange of data in ports around the world as there is still no commitment from Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to digitalise and automate port processes.
