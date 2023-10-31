We won’t allow ‘criminal adventurers’ sabotage Nigerian economy

“Dear investors, we are determined to create conducive conditions for genuine businessmen. We welcome you and shall do everything possible to assist law-abiding businesses to operate in our country. Mr Tinubu, represented by George Akume, the secretary to the Nigerian government, said Nigeria is open for businesses to develop its resources with genuine partners.

“We are ready to walk the talk of Renewed Hope with lovers of human development to achieve sustainable development goals of banishing poverty, disease and hunger from our fatherland,” he said. “The indiscriminate and illegal mining of richly endowed regions cheat our country of vast revenue; the threat of bandits oppressing villagers and exploiting the mines to raise money for the insurgency is a national emergency; the lack of comprehensive and certified data to guide investment financing starves the sector of critical funds.

Mr Tinubu assured that concerns around ease of doing business in the mining sector are being tackled by his administration.

