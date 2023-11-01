Corporate Earnings Triggers N1.708trn Equities Investments Gain In October

The market capitalisation gained N1.708 trillion from N36.331 trillion at the beginning of the month to close at N38.039 trillion at the end of October 31, 2023. Similarly, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 4.30 per cent from 66,382.14 points on September 29, 2023, to 69,236.19 points on October 31, 2023.
Others are NGX 30, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Pension indices went up by 1.11 per cent, 1.06 per cent and 0.18 per cent respectively. On the other hand, NGX Premium index, NGX Insurance and NGX Lotus II indices recorded monthly declines of 4.40 per cent, 4.24 per cent and 0.85 per cent respectively.
He stated that many companies across various sectors posted impressive numbers, while some recorded mixed performance and others were disappointing. He however said: “pullbacks are creating ‘buy’ opportunities amidst the economic reforms of the government, just as more policy pronouncements and economic managers hit the ground running, a situation expected to offer investment direction eventually.”
He added that the overall market performance is driven majorly by sentiment arising from the smooth handover and President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic policy on foreign exchange.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕