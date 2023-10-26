How to activate TETFUND’s BIMS for tertiary institution students

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund unveils a Beneficiary Identity Management Service to simplify and enhance the identification and management of students and lecturers.has unveiled a Beneficiary Identity Management Service to simplify and enhance the identification and management of students and lecturers across educational institutions in the country.

He maintained that BIMS is set to revolutionise the way students access educational services and more, being the gateway for accreditation and authorisation to access the Tertiary Education Research Applications and Services platform.

“The countless benefits that TERAS promises to bring to educators, students, and the entire educational community are awe-inspiring and must be fully exploited. Some of the benefits of BIMS include streamlined enrollment and identification processes; Enhanced data security and accuracy; Personalised learning experiences; Access to tailored educational services; Improved communication between students and educational institutions,” the minister stated. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, in his remark, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, shed light on the historical significance of the TERAS platform, which was born out of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TERAS, he explained, has been meticulously designed to integrate various essential components, and at its core is the BIMS.Step 1: Contact Your Institution’s ICT Director The journey to activate your BIMS ID begins by reaching out to the Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at your educational institution. This is the first step towards getting onboarded into the BIMS system. The ICT Director will guide you through the process and provide the necessary information to proceed.Once your institution has onboarded you into the BIMS system, you will receive an email containing your BIMS ID, email address, and password details. headtopics.com

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

Alleged fraud: We’re guided by rules – Reps deny indicting REA, TETFund bossesThe deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has refuted the reported indictment of the Chief Executive Officers of Rural Electrification Agency, REA, and Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, in alleged fraud. Read more ⮕

TETFund's Research For Impact Shaping Innovation In NigeriaThe Research for Impact (R4i) Initiative of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), in collaboration with Innov8 Hub, has continued to pave the way for Read more ⮕

‘Reps didn’t indict REA, TETFund bosses’The Nation Newspaper ‘Reps didn’t indict REA, TETFund bosses’ Read more ⮕

UNILORIN Gets N954.7m TETFund Intervention FundThe Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Prof Wahab Egbewole has stated that the institution has received N954.7 million from the Tertiary Read more ⮕

TETFund's Research For Impact Shaping Innovation In NigeriaThe Research for Impact (R4i) Initiative of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), in collaboration with Innov8 Hub, has continued to pave the way for Read more ⮕

UNILORIN Gets N954.7m TETFund Intervention FundThe Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Prof Wahab Egbewole has stated that the institution has received N954.7 million from the Tertiary Read more ⮕