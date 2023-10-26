TETFund's Research For Impact Shaping Innovation In Nigeria

R4i empowers members of the Nigerian Academia to transform their research findings into innovative solutions, aimed at tackling critical challenges within the nation, all accomplished within a span of just 10 days.During the 12 session, the innovative prototypes were distributed into 5 teams, participants embarked on a journey from ideation to prototype development.The journey involved them in the intricate processes essential for creating functional prototypes.

Team No Poverty devised a ceramic water-filtration system using a unique porous ceramic material that effectively filters out impurities and contaminants.On the other hand, Team Zero Hunger with their innovation, ‘OnionSafe,’ a smart-technology device designed to optimize onion preservation and substantially reduce post-harvest losses.

Similarly, Team Good Health and well-being developed 'HYPROXI', an antihypertensive instant herbal mix aimed at managing high blood pressure through a carefully crafted formula comprising selected herbs known for their remarkable therapeutic properties while Team Decent Work and Economic Growth develop a mobile and web application 'Tour9ja' for aiding tourism in Nigeria by providing comprehensive information on tourist attractions while bridging the gap between tourism and Nigerian culture.

Furthermore, Team Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure created an app called ‘AutoSkill-Pro’ that establishes a platform for vehicle owners and mechanics to connect while empowering mechanics to obtain certifications and continuously refine their skills.However, LEADERSHIP reports that the Research for Impact (R4i) initiative is back in action with its 13th cohort.

It is gathered that within 10 days, participants in their teams will tackle challenges arising from the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, achieving this through accelerated innovation. The opening event of cohort 13 featured a warm address by His Excellency, Mr. Edward Singhatey, who introduced participants to Innov8 Hub and provided a concise overview of the R4i Initiative.

