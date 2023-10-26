Supreme Court Judgement Consolidation Of Democracy — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the Thursday’s Supreme Court judgement on the February 25 presidential election, emphasising its significance in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy.

The President, in a statement, expressed his contentment, stating that, “I welcome the verdict of the Justice John I. Okoro-led Panel of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”

Tinubu commended the Supreme Court’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, saying, “The court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.” headtopics.com

He underscored the importance of this verdict in the nation’s democratic journey, declaring, “There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter.

Tinubu also affirmed the legitimacy of his party’s victory in the 2023 Presidential election, saying, “It was affirmed once more today that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians.”President Tinubu expressed his deep sense of responsibility and determination to address the challenges facing the nation, promising to serve all Nigerians irrespective of their political affiliations, tribes, and faiths. headtopics.com

