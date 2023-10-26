UNILORIN Gets N954.7m TETFund Intervention Fund

Education Trust Fund (TETFund).Egbewole said this in Ilorin, Kwara state capital at the combined 37th and 38th convocation ceremonies of the University.

“Equally, the university received a TETFund award of ₦500 million for hostel accommodation for our students and ₦200million for zonal interventions,” he added.He hinted the institution was doing well in the area of research, saying “the university produced four patents in 2021/2022 academic session and currently has a total of 36 patents with the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National office of Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NATOP), Abuja.

“Today’s convocation is a reflection of the values and principles that underpin the University of Ilorin. We are committed to fostering a culture of excellence, critical thinking, and lifelong learning. headtopics.com

“Our graduates leave these hallowed halls not only with degrees but with a strong foundation for making meaningful contributions to our society and the world at large. “As we celebrate the achievements of our graduates, let us also remember that education is a lifelong journey. The knowledge and skills you have acquired here are tools that will empower you to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

"The world is ever-evolving, and your ability to adapt, learn, and grow will be paramount. Your generation is driven by technology and it is the tool to rule that future that just dawned on you today."

