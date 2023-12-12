House of Representatives Committee Increases Revenue Projections of Customs and NUPRC

Members of House of Representatives during a session in the green chamber. President Bola Tinubu, last month, presented a N27.5 trillion budget to the joint session of the National Assembly. The budget contained a projected revenue of N18 trillion.The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations has increased the revenue projections of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The decision to increase the revenue projections of the two agencies was reached on Monday during an interactive session held by the committee. The revenue projection of Customs was increased from N5.07 trillion to N6 trillion, while that of NUPRC was increased from N5.6 trillion to N6 trillion.a N27.5 trillion budget to the joint session of the National Assembly. The budget contained a projected revenue of N18 trillion.The Comptroller General of Customs, Wale Adeniyi, while addressing the lawmakers, said the NCS has a projection of N5 trillion in revenu





