Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Emphasises Responsible Use of AI

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has emphasised the commitment of the federal government in the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the economy. He, however, warned that the government will not condone any form of abuse that will affect national security. Kalu made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to him by a delegation from Meta Platforms Inc.

(formerly Facebook) led by the Vice President, (Africa, Middle East & Turkey), Mr. Kojo Boakye, and the Director, West Africa, Ms. Adaora Ikenze, on Tuesday. Meta is an American multinational technology conglomerate that owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, among other products and service

