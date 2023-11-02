Governor Eno, Corporate Bodies Excited Over Editors’ Conference

Other organisations that have also indicated support for the conference, being organised by the professional body of editors in Nigeria, include Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Nigeria Port Authority, and the Dangote Group.

In a statement by the NGE president, Eze Anaba, and the general secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the Guils said that the huge support from governor Eno and corporate organisations, is a strong endorsement of the capacity of the NGE to help mobilise all stakeholders in resolving the current economic challenges in the country.

‘’We are thrilled by the huge support we are receiving from the Governor of the host state, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, and many corporate organisations. It is an endorsement of the conceived aim and objective of the conference: to rally all the stakeholders to start a robust conversation – aimed at resolving the nation’s current economic challenges.

‘’It is also a testament to the fact that the media has the capacity to mobilise all stakeholders in voicing diverse opinions on good governance reform, helping to build public consensus to bring about change in the society. And facilitate trade, conveying ideas and innovation across boundaries,” the Guild said.

In the conference that is expected to be declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NGE said that it has invited masters of economy and technocrats from global and local institutions to interrogate the state of Nigeria’s economy, amidst concern over monetary and fiscal policy, missing gaps, and the role of the media executives/editors in resolving the challengesAccording to the Guild, the annual conference slated for November 14 to 18, 2023, will also witness the launch of the NGE Media...

