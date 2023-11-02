Editors’ confab excites Gov Eno, corporate organisations, economy experts

In a statement by the NGE President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, the editors said the huge support from Governor Eno and corporate organisations was a strong endorsement of the capacity of the NGE to help mobilise all stakeholders in resolving the current economic challenges in the country.

‘’It is also a testament to the fact that the media have the capacity to mobilise all stakeholders in voicing diverse opinions on good governance reform, helping to build public consensus to bring about change in the society. And facilitate trade, conveying ideas and innovation across boundaries,’’ the Guild said.

According to the Guild, the annual conference, with the theme, “Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media,” billed for November 14 to 18, 2023, will also witness the launch of the NGE Media Trust Fund.

”The goal of the conference is to remind editors and media executives that economic actors need accurate, credible, and timely information to allocate resources judiciously.“ It also explained that the conference would focus on issues around the need for Nigeria to reduce the dependence on oil for exports and revenues, diversify its foreign exchange sources, close the infrastructure gap, build strong and effective institutions, as well as address governance issues and strengthen public financial management systems.

