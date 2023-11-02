FG Budgets N33bn For Presidential Yacht, Vehicles, Computers, Others

Specifically, N4 billion is earmarked for the renovation of the president’s residential quarters in Abuja, with an additional N4 billion allocated for the renovation of Dodan Barracks for the president.

Another significant expense is the construction of an office complex in the State House, with a budget of N4 billion. During the budget defense session, Hon. Abubakar Bichi, chairman of the House committee on Appropriation, elaborated on the N2,176,791,286,033 supplementary appropriation bill presented to the National Assembly earlier this week.

Breaking down the allocation for key ministries and sectors, the miinistry of Defence is to receive a total of N476,543,847,421, with N215,937,945,659 allocated for recurrent expenditure and N260,605,901,762 designated for capital expenditure.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) is allocated a total of N29,700,606,916, with N27,402,410,057 allocated for recurrent expenses and N2,298,196,859 for capital expenses. An economist, Dr Ayo Ojo, described the proposed expenditure as excessive spending on luxurious cars by the presidency and National Assembly, while Nigerian citizens bear the brunt of substantial taxes.

‘This is extravagant spending, especially as Nigerians grapple with rising living costs. Petrol prices have tripled since the removal of the costly fuel subsidy program by Tinubu, and the exchange rate has reached a record low after the Central Bank allowed the currency to weaken. While these measures may have long-term economic benefits, they have exacerbated the cost of living crisis in Nigeria.

