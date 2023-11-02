Editors’ conference gets support from Eno, corporate bodies, others

“It is also a testament to the fact that the media has the capacity to mobilise all stakeholders in voicing diverse opinions on good governance reform, helping to build public consensus to bring about change in the society. And facilitate trade, conveying ideas and innovation across boundaries.

“The conference will also examine the Nigerian media sustainability and the existential threat by the Big Tech, and what needs to be done to arrest it. “The goal of the conference is to remind editors and media executives that economic actors need accurate, credible, and timely information to allocate resources judiciously.

“Masters of economy, tech experts and technocrats from both within and outside country have been invited to examine the burning issues – including the role of the editors in shaping the narrative and stemming the challenges,” the statement said.

The NGE said the conference would also focus on issues around the need for Nigeria to reduce the dependence on oil for exports and revenues, diversify its foreign exchange sources, close the infrastructure gap, build strong and effective institutions, as well as address governance issues and strengthen public financial management systems.

The statement added that the gathering would give the participants the opportunity to discuss issues affecting journalism as a profession and proffer solutions to enhance its robust practice in the country.

