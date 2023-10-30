Foundation trains Kaduna women on using digital tools to report gender-based violence

Big Family 360 Foundation, a youth organisation in Nigeria, has empowered 2,000 women with digital tools for reporting gender-based violence in Kaduna.

In a statement on Monday, Dirug Samuel, founder of the organisation, said the women and children were empowered through SMARTRR, a smart reporting and referral mobile application. Samuel said the digital tool will help victims of gender-based violence manage and address issues of abuse by connecting survivors to service providers.

He said the foundation, established in 2018, has enrolled over 10,000 children in school and also empowered women in local communities with seed capital to start a business.“We try our best to provide social integrated services to women, cutting across education, social protection and livelihood to ensure that whatever kind of support they need, they will get it to enable them get integrated back into the society,” he said. headtopics.com

“We have impacted the society positively with one form of support or the other for women and children. “Presently, on our own gender based violence app, over one thousand women reported a case of gender based violence and they got support.“We have enrolled over ten thousand out-of-school children back to school in the north eastern part of Nigeria. We have supported women with seed capital to start up their businesses.

“We are trying to scale up the African community. In the next five or ten years, Big Family 360 will spread across the African continent, saving women and girls from any form of abuse, and enrolling children back to school.” headtopics.com

He said the organisation is committed to protecting women and children from sexual and gender-based violence, adding that it intends to extend the work to other parts of the African continent.

