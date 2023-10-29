‘Foundation for greatness is there for Nigeria’s technology sector’

The document articulates a vision for Nigeria that builds on the transformative power of digital technology and innovation to diversify and deepen the country’s economy.

I think so in the sense that if you look at my journey in the private sector, it’s also not your normal private sector career. Everything I’ve done, even while at CcHUB, which is a business, is about nation building. I think sometimes, we don’t talk about this enough, in the sense that we can’t get the nation or the society that we all desire if government, business and also civil society are not contributing to drive that, which we want to see in the society.

So, the way we were building CcHUB was helping to build the backbone that will allow Nigerian entrepreneurs to be accepted, to be able to do business formally in those countries. I think for me, however, staying where I am, if you look at what we’ve achieved in the last 14 to 15 years of the tech of the tech ecosystem, yes there’s always been ecosystem there, but you can’t compare the growth in the last 10 to 15 years to previous years. headtopics.com

From the way assembled his ministers, it seems president Tinubu was particular about what he wants to achieve. What exactly did he say to you, what was the mandate? If you look at connectivity for instance, Nigeria is one of the few countries in Africa with seven submarine cables, two more are coming. Even in terms of connecting the country, initial investment has already been done; it’s just the last mile investment that will ensure there’s broadband connectivity everywhere that we need to be aggressive about. And with a president that is pro-business, you can see it.

