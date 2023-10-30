Nigerians will get adequate power supply under Tinubu’s government

The Minister said his ministry would develop a roadmap for the sector before the end of 2023. Adelabu urged stakeholders to cross-fertilize on ideas to address challenges facing Nigeria's power sector.

'For the performance-minded private sector, let me assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I are committed to delivering adequate and reliable power supply to Nigerians for economic growth and job creation'.

‘I am committed not to fail Nigerians’, says interior ministerMinister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that he will ensure delivery on the mandate of his ministry in order to to fail Nigerianscand his principal, President Bola Tinubu. Read more ⮕

Nigerians have no reason to suffer if righteous people are in powerThe President of Christ Apostolic Church Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele, has declared that Nigerians have no reason to suffer if righteous people are in positions of authority. Read more ⮕

Why Nigerians continue to vote in bad leaders'Has any politician told you he is not a thief?' Read more ⮕

Amaechi: I've stopped commenting on national issues — nothing bothers NigeriansNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Off-cycle polls: Nigerians tired of electoral violence -- we'll make a difference, says CDSNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Gumi vs Wike: Abuja belongs to all Nigerians — Niger APC chieftain VatsaFormer Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jonathan Vatsa, has noted that the era of using ethnic and religious identity to attract sympathy or favour is over in the north. Read more ⮕