Federal lawmakers increase their own allocation in 2024 budget

Despite the nation’s economic challenges, federal lawmakers have raised their own allocation in the 2024 budget to an unprecedented N344.48 billion. The lawmakers increased by over 50 per cent the N197 billion proposed by President Bola Tinubu for them in the budget proposal submitted to them in November. Both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the federal budget on Saturday after increasing it from N27.5 trillion proposed by the president to N28.

7 trillion, a difference of about N1.2 trillion. The increase in the allocation of the National Assembly is coming at a time Nigerians are being asked to endure pains due to the economic reforms embarked upon by the Tinubu administration. The lawmakers continued the trend of arbitrary increment of their budgets irrespective of the economic situation facing the country.Between 2011 and 2014, the National Assembly had a fixed budget of N150 billion but it was slashed in 2015 to N130 billion due to the crash in the price of oi





