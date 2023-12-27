AEC chairman expresses confidence in stability of 2024 global oil market

The executive chairman of the AEC, NJ Ayuk, has expressed confidence that the 2024 global oil market will witness stability following strong and unflinching support offered to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC). Ayuk said, through cooperation with OPEC, OPEC+ and global member countries have succeeded in ensuring the sustainable growth of the African oil sector.

Nigeria, Africa’s leading oil producers and member of the OPEC, has affirmed her commitment to efforts by OPEC and OPEC+ and its member countries to stabilise the global oil market in 2024 and beyond. During the 36th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held in November, the organisation and its member countries, reached an agreement with participating countries over the production quota for 2024. As part of the agreement, Nigeria has agreed to a production quota of 1,500 bpd as from January 202





President Tinubu presents 2024 budget proposal to National AssemblyThe 2024 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly drew praise and condemnation from a section of Nigerians, yesterday. President Bola Tinubu said Nigeria’s national defence and internal security, local job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimisation, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security are some of the top priorities of the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’. Addressing a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, Tinubu said the nation’s internal security architecture would be overhauled to enhance law enforcement capabilities, with a view to safeguarding life, property, and investments across the country.

Super Eagles to Camp in UAE for 2024 AFCON PreparationsThe Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that the Super Eagles will camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to prepare for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire. The NFF is currently working on the team's program for the tournament, which is less than three months away. The Super Eagles recently played World Cup qualifiers as part of their preparations for AFCON.

President Tinubu Outlines Priorities for 2024 Budget of Renewed HopePresident Bola Tinubu addresses the National Assembly on the 2024 Federal budget proposal, highlighting priorities such as national defence, internal security, job creation, and human capital development.

Nigeria Raises 2024 Budget Proposal to N27.5 TrillionMinister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu has announced that the Nigerian government has increased the 2024 budget proposal from N26 trillion to N27.5 trillion due to prevailing economic realities. Bagudu revealed this information during a briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting. Further details of the budget will be released when the President presents it to the National Assembly. The forecast revenue for 2024 is N18.2 trillion, higher than the previous year.

Primate Ayodele releases 2024 prophecies on Nigeria's economy and politicsThe leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released a 91-page prophecy for the year 2024, focusing on Nigeria's economy, politics, and key figures. He emphasizes the need for prayers to revive the Nigerian economy and calls for well-coordinated economic policies. Additionally, he predicts the strength of the cefa compared to the Naira.

Mixed Reactions to Nigeria's 2024 BudgetNigeria's 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion has continued to generate mixed reactions in the public space. There is a blend of pessimism and optimism on whether the budget would impact the lives of ordinary people, especially the proposed N1.33 trillion on infrastructure. The concerns were heightened as Nigeria's Budget in recent years had hardly witnessed optimal performance.

