Allow us live in cattle market, Northern Community begs Otti

They also reacted to the government’s claim that it discovered a large number of decomposed and headless bodies as well as “countless skeletons” in the market located at Lokpanta in Umuchieze.Otti, who had expressed concern over the state of insecurity at the Umuennochi/Isuikweato axis, said that the market had become a den of criminals and kidnappers.
Abdullahi debunked the government's claim that the market was littred with decomposed corpses and skeletons and that the market harboured criminals.He described the government's allegation as an alibi to execute its premeditated plot to chase them away from the land they had occupied since 2005.
According to him, if the government would fence the market, demolish our houses and ask us to go and live in the neighbouring villages, it means it has automatically chased us away from Abia.“This is the reason there are many southerners in the North doing their businesses without harassment and threats of eviction.
“There is a general misconception that the northern community is harbouring criminals, but all the brothels, rooms, beer parlours, night clubs and lodging accommodation recently demolished belong to the natives.”
