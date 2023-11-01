Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centres

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the over-a-decade-old insurgency has seriously affected the health sector in the states, with many health centres destroyed in the three states.(WHO) Health Resources Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) report indicated that in 2019, only 30 per cent of health facilities in Borno State were fully functional, with 45 and 69 per cent in Adamawa and Yobe states, respectively.

Mr Kaumi said that the provision of items such as sanitary pads and diapers, would encourage more patients to visit healthcare centres for treatment. He also stressed the need for accessibility, affordability, quality of care, reputation and convenience as other factors that would encourage patronage.

He urged the government to ensure the maintenance of the facilities, adding that sensitisation of the public on the need to take ownership of the facilities should also be stepped up for sustainability.In Borno State, where the government has embarked on rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced persons back to their ancestral homes, Governor Babagana Zulum said that 45 new primary healthcare centres had been constructed and equipped in 19 LGAs.

Mr Zulum also said that 18 general hospitals were also rehabilitated in 13 LGAs within the past four years. The commitment by the Zulum administration to primary healthcare has few weeks ago earned it an award of excellence from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Post Insurgency: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Boko Haram May Wipe Nigeria Off The Map, Zulum Raises Alarm About InsurgencyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Nigeria, Others Vital In Recovery Of €2m From Organised Crime SyndicateThe President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, has said that Nigeria, as well as certain West African nations, have been crucial in the recovery of over € 2 million linked to several organised crime syndicates across the...

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The struggle continues for the deepening of Nigerian democracy, By Atiku AbubakarPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: A matter of principle, By Muhammadu BuhariPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The blessings of problems (3), By Sunday AdelajaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕