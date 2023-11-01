Protesters occupy NASS, demand removal of defence minister over alleged fraud, banditry

Mr Matawalle, who is the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, has been enmeshed in a forth-and-back argument with the state government over allegations of fraud. The protesters noted that “For a Senate that has since inauguration, been preaching anti-corruption and socioeconomic hygiene, allowing a man of questionable character like Bello Matawalle pass your screening without you doing anything to remedy it when the facts are out is a direct mockery of your avowed legislative objectives.”
In the petition, the protesters noted that Matawalle’s criminal hoarding of all utility vehicles belonging to the Zamfara State Government shortly after exiting power, and the hullabaloo that greeted his unsportsmanlike behaviour portray him as somebody who suffers kleptomania and also a direct enemy of progress and development.
Continuing, the protesters said Mr Matawalle on Friday 20 October denied the allegation of embezzling billions of Naira through the Zamfara Cargo Airport project; a development that pushed the state government to reel out evidence backing the allegations.
The protesters noted that although the Senate has a limited role to play in the unfolding saga, nevertheless they said “it is very important that in national interest you play that role.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕