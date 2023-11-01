Protesters occupy NASS, demand removal of defence minister over alleged fraud, banditry

Mr Matawalle, who is the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, has been enmeshed in a forth-and-back argument with the state government over allegations of fraud. The protesters noted that “For a Senate that has since inauguration, been preaching anti-corruption and socioeconomic hygiene, allowing a man of questionable character like Bello Matawalle pass your screening without you doing anything to remedy it when the facts are out is a direct mockery of your avowed legislative objectives.”

In the petition, the protesters noted that Matawalle’s criminal hoarding of all utility vehicles belonging to the Zamfara State Government shortly after exiting power, and the hullabaloo that greeted his unsportsmanlike behaviour portray him as somebody who suffers kleptomania and also a direct enemy of progress and development.

Continuing, the protesters said Mr Matawalle on Friday 20 October denied the allegation of embezzling billions of Naira through the Zamfara Cargo Airport project; a development that pushed the state government to reel out evidence backing the allegations.

The protesters noted that although the Senate has a limited role to play in the unfolding saga, nevertheless they said “it is very important that in national interest you play that role.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu submit N2.176 trillion supplementary budget, MEET/FSP to NASSThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu submit N2.176 trillion supplementary budget, MEET/FSP to NASS

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: NASS to repeal NBS law for autonomyThe Nation Newspaper NASS to repeal NBS law for autonomy

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: INEC, NASS assure of credible elections in Bayelsa, Imo, KogiThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Assembly have pledged their commitment to ensure credible elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states. This decision was reached during the inaugural meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on electoral matters.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu seeks NASS approval of N2.1trn supplementary budgetThe Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the 2023 supplementary budget of N2. 1trn pending the approval of the National Assembly.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tribunal declares Taraba APC’s Useni as rightful winner of NASS election, dismisses PDP, NNPP’ ...The governorship and national assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, has upheld the election of Mark Useni representing Takum/Donga/Ussa Federal Constituency.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: ‘Ceasefire Now!’ Protesters Interrupt US Congress HearingBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕