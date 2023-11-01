Arrears: Sanwo-Olu sets to meet Lagos pensioners

While stating that Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is presently not in the country, was passionate about the welfare of pensioners, Ayantayo, assured that their demands would be forwarded for Executive consideration and approval as soon as possible.He stated that Pensioners would start feeling the impact and seeing the result of positive steps being taken by the state government in the coming weeks, hence, pleaded for their understanding in the resolution of the matter.

According to him, “We agreed to meet on November 17, 2023 when Mr. Governor would have returned to get a briefing and proffer solution to the request made by the Pensioners.” Some of the Pensioners’ demand include: strict compliance with the constitutional provisions that state that Pension be increased every five years or whenever salaries of workers are increased whichever comes earlier; consequential adjustment on Pension in accordance with consequential adjustment done in 2019; living minimum wage of N50,00:00 for Pensioners in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the state government had disbursed a total sum of N52 billion to pensioners in the state civil service from 2019 till date. Obilana had assured that the outstanding pension would be settled before the end of the first tenure of Governor Sanwo-Olu in May 2023.

“Government plans to clear the backlog of pension from 2022 till date so as to achieve the goal of ‘pay as you go’. The source, while clarifying the difference between Defined Benefit and Contributory Pension Scheme, said, “The Contributory Pension Scheme started in 2007. Government is not owing on this scheme because it always remit its own share of contribution monthly as and when due.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Mixed Reactions As Sanwo-Olu Walks The Runway At Lagos Fashion WeekBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Sanwo-Olu ‘to back UN Women’The Nation Newspaper Sanwo-Olu ‘to back UN Women’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Sanwo-Olu wants Nigeria to tap from Germany’s industrialisation trajectoryThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 4th Mainland Bridge: Sanwo-Olu, Afrexim, Access banks seal $1.35bn partnership pactGOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, African Export-Import Bank, Afrexim and Access Bank, yesterday, signed a partnership agreement worth $1.35 billion for infrastructure investment in the state.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Lagos secures $1.35bn investment for infrastructure projectsGovernor Sanwo-Olu says the $1.35 billion investment would facilitate five major infrastructure projects in the state

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: FG flags-off e-ticketing services for Warri-Itakpe, Lagos-Ibadan rail linesA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕