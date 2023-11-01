Arrears: Sanwo-Olu sets to meet Lagos pensioners

While stating that Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is presently not in the country, was passionate about the welfare of pensioners, Ayantayo, assured that their demands would be forwarded for Executive consideration and approval as soon as possible.He stated that Pensioners would start feeling the impact and seeing the result of positive steps being taken by the state government in the coming weeks, hence, pleaded for their understanding in the resolution of the matter.
According to him, “We agreed to meet on November 17, 2023 when Mr. Governor would have returned to get a briefing and proffer solution to the request made by the Pensioners.” Some of the Pensioners’ demand include: strict compliance with the constitutional provisions that state that Pension be increased every five years or whenever salaries of workers are increased whichever comes earlier; consequential adjustment on Pension in accordance with consequential adjustment done in 2019; living minimum wage of N50,00:00 for Pensioners in Lagos State.
Meanwhile, the state government had disbursed a total sum of N52 billion to pensioners in the state civil service from 2019 till date. Obilana had assured that the outstanding pension would be settled before the end of the first tenure of Governor Sanwo-Olu in May 2023.
“Government plans to clear the backlog of pension from 2022 till date so as to achieve the goal of ‘pay as you go’. The source, while clarifying the difference between Defined Benefit and Contributory Pension Scheme, said, “The Contributory Pension Scheme started in 2007. Government is not owing on this scheme because it always remit its own share of contribution monthly as and when due.
