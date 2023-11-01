4th Mainland Bridge: Sanwo-Olu, Afrexim, Access banks seal $1.35bn partnership pact

Those who signed the partnership pact included Governor Sanwo-Olu, President and Chairman of the Board of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah; and Non-Executive Director, Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe,

The state government also sealed a partnership deal for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge and other infrastructural projects within the state. Other key projects to be executed under the partnership deal include: the Omu Creek Project and the Second Phase of the Lagis Rail Mass Transit, LRMT Blue Line from Mile-2 to Okokomaiko.

The governor, who disclosed this via his X handle (formerly Twitter), said: “It was a significant moment in Guyana at the Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 as we’ve secured a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank for a massive investment of $1.352 billion in Lagos.

“This investment will power our long-term infrastructure projects, demonstrating confidence from international and local partners in our growing economy. “As we move forward, this investment will help us realize key projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project, and the second Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. We’re committed to creating a better future for Lagos and its people.

“Our vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe. These projects will further boost our economy and serve generations to come.”

