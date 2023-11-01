Pinnick sues Davido, demands N2.3b over alleged breach of contract

The claimant, in its statement of claim, averred that sometimes in early 2023, the 1st defendant approached its chairman, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, when they met at the Abuja Airport, to engage his (1st defendant’s) services for the 19th edition of the “Warri Again” event held on October 6, 2023.

The claimant stated that in the Performance Agreement dated March 30, 2023, it was agreed that the 1st defendant’s performance fee was N70million, which the defendants insisted must be paid in full at the time, to secure the 1st defendant’s performance at the event.

The claimant stated that it expended humongous resources on print and social media adverts and promotion for the event. It stated that on October 6, 2023, the claimant tried to reach the defendants severally but all attempts proved futile.

It stated that in the course of the event, its chairman, Pinnick, was compelled to address and apologise to the event attendees for the nonappearance and performance of the 1st defendant as the attendees expressed disappointment upon learning that the 1st defendant was not in attendance to perform.

The claimant added that the 1st defendant, not long after, resorted to bullying Pinnick, with his large social media influence and following by posting all manner of insults, defamatory remarks, threats and unprintable things on the accounts/handies of his Instagram, Snapchat and X (formerly known as Twitter], at its chairman.

