Rivers Assembly: Dont allow crisis escalate beyond control – Jack-Rich warn political gladiators

The House was set ablaze by suspected political thugs on Monday, following a threat by the lawmakers to commence impeachment proceedings against the Leader of the House, Edison Ehie, and Gov. Siminalayi Fubara.

”At the early hours of Oct. 30, 2023, I received multiple calls and reports of an immense attack and the desecration of Rivers State House of Assembly, being the beacon of democracy. ”Therefore, any tendency to attack the legislature or hijack is not for anyone’s security, rather a display of political weakness,” the CEO of Belema Oil Producing Limited, said.

”We cannot afford to sacrifice the peace of the democratic journey on the alter of fear of dictatorship or authoritarianism. According to him, this will enable the state to fix its economic policies to attract private capital development, in order to provide jobs for the youths who are currently struggling with massive unemployment.

Research conducted by the development Research Projects Center, (dRPC), in partnership with Advancing Learning and Innovation in Gender Norms, (ALiGN), has revealed biased narrative against women in appointive and elective positions by the media.

Calm came the way of Rivers States yesterday as President Bola Tinubu waded into the political crisis and faceoff between the embattled governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his estranged godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has sought review of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2023, stating that the technical aspect of the electricity supply industry was not properly articulated in the new law.The National Assembly, yesterday, received a correspondence from President Bola Tinubu, which contained the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) .

