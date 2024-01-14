Weight-Loss Products Contain Banned Toxic Substance

Three weight-loss products claiming to be “natural” and “herbal” have been found to contain high amounts of sibutramine, a banned toxic substance that can cause serious effects such as heart problems, psychosis and hallucinations when consumed. The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) warned the public against buying or taking these products that were sold on online retail site Shopee. HSA has worked with Shopee's administrator to remove the affected listings and warned the sellers.

It has also urged all sellers and suppliers to stop selling the three products immediately





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Naoya Inoue Becomes Undisputed World Champion in Second Weight ClassJapan's Naoya Inoue becomes undisputed world champion in second weight class after knocking out Marlon Tapales to claim all four super-bantamweight belts.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Dell Introduces New Gaming Products Under Alienware BrandDell unveils new gaming laptops, 4K QD-OLED gaming monitors, and gaming peripherals under its Alienware brand. The company aims to appeal to a broader audience with updated design language and introduces a new Stealth Mode feature.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Alienware Introduces New Products at CES 2024Alienware unveils new gaming laptops, monitors, and peripherals at CES 2024. The company focuses on appealing to a broader audience with updated design language and introduces a new Stealth Mode feature.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Prominent Lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah's Passing a Great Loss to Legal FraternityThe passing of Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah is a great loss to the evolution of both civil and shariah laws in the country. Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh expressed sadness over Sulaiman's death and praised his contributions to the legal field and the Attorney General's Chambers.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Santan Launches 'The Next Big Thing' Initiative to Promote Local BrandsSantan, a renowned airline service brand, has launched 'The Next Big Thing' initiative to promote local brands and Malaysian products among AirAsia and AirAsia X passengers.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Highly Classified Binder on Russian Election Interference MissingA 10-inch-thick binder of highly classified raw data regarding Russian election interference went missing in the final days of the Trump administration. The loss of the massive binder included details on Russian agents that informed the government’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had worked to help Trump win the 2016 election.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »