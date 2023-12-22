HEAD TOPICS

Santan Launches 'The Next Big Thing' Initiative to Promote Local Brands

  • 📰 therakyatpost
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 39 sec. here
  • 10 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 47%
  • Publisher: 59%

Santan, a renowned airline service brand, has launched 'The Next Big Thing' initiative to promote local brands and Malaysian products among AirAsia and AirAsia X passengers.

Santan, Airline, Local Brands, Malaysian Products, Airasia, Airasia X, Initiative, Promotion

Today (December 22), Santan, a renowned airline service brand, proudly launched an initiative to promote local brands and Malaysian products among AirAsia and AirAsia X passengers. The initiative, called 'The Next Big Thing', is featured in the latest airline magazine and offers various types of local brand products for sale. AirAsia and AirAsia X guests now have the opportunity to support local businesses in the aviation industry.

With a strong commitment to celebrating Malaysian culture and brands, Santan's Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Goh, said, 'Our dedication goes beyond everything. We are committed to providing a platform to showcase the success of various local brands. 'We are excited to introduce a carefully selected range of 'local heroes'

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.