Alienware Introduces New Products at CES 2024

Alienware has recently introduced a range of new products during CES 2024. This year, not only did it revamped its gaming laptop series, but also incorporated two 4K QD-OLED gaming monitors into its lineup and launched its inaugural line of gaming peripherals. While Alienware maintains its primary focus on catering to competitive gamers, its laptop family is undergoing a transformation to appeal to a broader audience, where the design language has been updated to be more discreet and portable.

Newly introduced is the brand's new Stealth Mode, which caters towards those who found the lighting effects of prior products too distracting in certain environments. With the feature activated, keyboard backlighting turns white, while RGB lighting effects are disabled and fan noise is reduced. The redesigned Alienware m16 R2 aims to be its all-purpose notebook, boasting a 15% smaller footprint compared to the previous generation





LowyatNET » / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dell Introduces New Gaming Products Under Alienware BrandDell unveils new gaming laptops, 4K QD-OLED gaming monitors, and gaming peripherals under its Alienware brand. The company aims to appeal to a broader audience with updated design language and introduces a new Stealth Mode feature.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Perodua's Plans for 2024: A Look at Potential UpdatesPerodua is expected to release a facelift for the Aruz SUV in 2024, as it is the model most in need of an update. The all-new DNGA Axia has already been launched, leaving a gap for the Axia E.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Predicted to Grow Faster in 2024Experts predict that Singapore's economy will grow faster in 2024 compared to the previous year. Inflation is also expected to cool slightly. However, high prices are likely to remain elevated due to global uncertainties and increased charges.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Malaysia's Personal Data Utilisation (PADU) System to Go Live in 2024The government is urging Malaysians to register and update their information on the central database hub by the end of March 2024. PADU aims to be a central database system combining data from various government agencies to aid in implementing targeted subsidies and social protection.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

How to Obtain a Medical Marijuana Card in Mississippi in 2024This article provides practical tips for obtaining a medical marijuana card in Mississippi in 2024, ensuring that eligible individuals can navigate the application process successfully.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Jingga gelap, merah bata diramal warna tema Aidilfitri 2024Menjelang 2024, rona gelap sekali lagi dijangka trending dan menghangatkan suasana sambutan Aidilfitri, tahun depan.Warna itu jingga gelap

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »