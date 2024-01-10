Dell Introduces New Gaming Products Under Alienware Brand

Dell has introduced a range of new products under its gaming-oriented Alienware brand during CES 2024. This year, not only did it revamped its gaming laptop series, but also incorporated two 4K QD-OLED gaming monitors into its lineup and launched its inaugural line of gaming peripherals.

While Alienware maintains its primary focus on catering to competitive gamers, its laptop family is undergoing a transformation to appeal to a broader audience, where the design language has been updated to be more discreet and portable. Newly introduced is the brand's new Stealth Mode, which caters towards those who found the lighting effects of prior products too distracting in certain environments. With the feature activated, keyboard backlighting turns white, while RGB lighting effects are disabled and fan noise is reduced. The redesigned Alienware m16 R2 aims to be its all-purpose notebook, boasting a 15% smaller footprint compared to the previous generation





