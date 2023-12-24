Significant Growth in Malaysia's Electric Vehicle Market

The market for electric vehicles in Malaysia has experienced significant growth over the past year, with a 300% increase in EV registrations. Many traditional car brands have also introduced fully electric models. As a result, the EV of the Year awards have been expanded to acknowledge this growth. The awards were determined through an open nomination process and evaluated by a panel of experts.

The aim of these awards is to recognize cars that offer the best value in terms of features, technology, performance, and comfort





Soya_Cincau » / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rapid Growth of Electric Vehicles in MalaysiaThe market for electric vehicles in Malaysia has experienced significant growth over the past year, with a 300% increase in registered EVs. Many traditional car brands have also introduced fully electric models. As a result, the EV of the Year awards have been expanded to acknowledge this growth.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and ItalyItalcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies. Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Malaysia's Top Singer Siti Nurhaliza Wins Shopee Super Celebrity AwardMalaysia's top singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin wins Shopee Super Celebrity award for the first time and shares her experience at the recent grand affair.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Yes Prepaid FT5G Wins Gold Award for Best Prepaid in MalaysiaYes Prepaid FT5G has been awarded the gold award for best prepaid in Malaysia. The plan offers unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls, and 12GB of hotspot per month for only RM30/month. It is recommended for those residing or spending most of their time in areas covered with 5G coverage.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Container Trade in Sabah Shows Positive GrowthChief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that container trade in Sabah has experienced positive growth, with container handling at Sepangar Bay Container Port (SBCP), Tawau, and Sandakan ports recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Hi headtopics.com owner, Keep the good content coming!

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Malaysia Aims to Become a Viable Halal Economic HubDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasizes the need for Malaysia to take further measures to become a viable halal economic hub, including infrastructure development, research and development, education and training, technology integration, and global collaboration. The halal industry caters to a vast consumer base of 1.8 billion Muslims globally and is projected to reach a market value of US$5 trillion by 2030.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »