Yes Prepaid FT5G Wins Gold Award for Best Prepaid in Malaysia

As demand for data continues to grow, there are now more competitive options across mobile prepaid, postpaid, and fixed broadband in Malaysia. To recognise the top achievers among the telcos, the SoyaCincau team have gone through the top telco announcements this year to pick the best for each category. The gold award for best prepaid goes to Yes Prepaid FT5G.

For only RM30/month, there’s no challenge if you’re looking to try out 5G with unlimited quota, no speed cap and none of that FUP nonsense. The plan also offers unlimited calls and 12GB of hotspot per month. The Yes FT5G plan is a clear winner if you’re residing or spending most of your time in areas covered with 5G coverage. If you’re out of 5G coverage, the connection switches to 4G which isn’t as extensive as other established telcos





