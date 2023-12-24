Get into the Festive Spirit at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

‘Tis the most magical time of the year – shimmering decorations, Santa Claus, and Mariah Carey can be found at almost every turn. There are homes to be decorated, outfits to be planned, and festive shopping to be done – so if you’re looking to simplify your holiday to-do list, we’ve got you! We’ve prepared a handy list to help you usher in the festive season with a quick stop at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Style meets serenity Deck the halls and infuse your home with the cosy spirit of Christmas! For a contemporary flair, head over to MUJI – their longest store in Malaysia and the latest addition to Pavilion Bukit Jalil. Elevating the mall’s status as the ultimate home-shopping destination, this expansive outlet showcases festively-designed, contemporary home furniture, bedding, and accessories. Inspired by the Danish art of cosiness, HOOGA promotes mindfulness and a deeper connection to nature with comforting and high-quality home décor piece





