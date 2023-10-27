Sarawak government signs MoU to acquire shares of MASWings from Malaysia Aviation Group

The Sarawak state government, via the state-owned airline Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd, as signed an MoU with the Malaysia Aviation Group (. The MoU outlines the takeover of shares of the regional airline, which is operating the government’s subsidized Rural Air Services (RAS) in Sabah and Sarawak.

The takeover is set to take place in a timespan of about three months. This is so that the due diligence of the takeover can be done, according to Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg. With the takeover, Sawarak can soon determine flight routes and also frequencies – especially for international flights into the state. At the same time, the airline will be able to elevate the tourism industry, especially in rural areas.

“Air connectivity plays an important role to connect our rural settlements in the hinterland regions and link Sarawak to the neighbouring regions and to the rest of the world. This connectivity is important for us to mobilise our people and to support economic activities”Currently the final discussion of the share takeover is still taking place between MAG, the state government and Khazanah Nasional, the owner of MAG. headtopics.com

Sarawak is also exploring to invite the Sabah government in the new regional airline, as it is part of the requirement of the signed MoU in taking over the RAS. As of right now, Hornbill Skyways is set to take over the fleet of MASWings, which currently consists of 10 ATR 72-500 and 6 Viking Air Twin Otter, the aircrafts used for the RAS.

