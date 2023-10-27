MASwings complete takeover in 3 months, flights by 2024, says Abang Johari

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg expects the acquisition of MASwings Sdn Bhd to be concluded within three months so that the state-owned airline can take off by 2024.

He said the timeline takes into consideration detailed discussions between the state and federal transport ministries. “I give them about three months. If possible, we want to start flying by next year,” he told reporters after the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) in Kuching, reported Borneo Post.

When asked whether Sarawak is considering taking over the airports in the state or building its own hub, Abang Johari said the state is now just focusing on the acquisition of MASwing.MORE TO COME

Read more:

fmtoday »