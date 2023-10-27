Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges ‘mistakes’ but testifies he did not defraud anyone

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

PM Anwar witnesses signing agreement for relocation to Port Dickson and redevelopment of Royal Military Police Corps training centre, Army Red Warrior acrobatic team Shortly after taking the witness stand in Manhattan federal court, Bankman-Fried said he made “a number of small mistakes and a number of larger mistakes” while running the now-bankrupt exchange. The biggest mistake, he said, was not implementing a dedicated risk management team.

Prosecutors accuse Bankman-Fried of using FTX customer funds to prop up his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, make speculative venture investments and donate more than US$100 million (RM477 million) to US political campaigns. He also faces charges of scheming to cheat Alameda’s lenders and FTX investors.Bankman-Fried’s trial, which began on October 3, is drawing to a close nearly a year after FTX collapsed amid a wave of customer withdrawals. headtopics.com

Responding to questions posed by his defence lawyer Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried spoke in calm, measured tones and gave long-winded, complex explanations of cryptocurrency trading and how exchanges manage risk as he described founding Alameda in 2017 and FTX in 2019.

Jurors have heard from three of his closest confidantes at FTX and Alameda, all of whom have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. They testified earlier this month that they committed financial crimes at Bankman-Fried’s behest. headtopics.com

