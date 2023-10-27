Bankman-Fried dodges questions during his US crypto trial

: Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, parried with a federal prosecutor on Thursday in high-stakes legal jousting at his criminal fraud trial that seemed to frustrate the judge.

But federal Judge Lewis Kaplan took the unusual step of sending the jury home Thursday and listening to Bankman-Fried, his defense lawyers and a prosecutor go over technical aspects of his upcoming testimony.Bankman-Fried, once one of the most respected figures in crypto, has been charged with seven counts of fraud, embezzlement and criminal conspiracy.

At another moment, Bankman-Fried would not make it clear whether he knew that Alameda owed money to FTX, or that the investment company enjoyed preferential treatment over other clients. “Our position is that the use of funds was not improper and that our client didn’t believe it was improper,“ Cohen said. headtopics.com

At the time of FTX's bankruptcy in November 2022, some $8.7 billion was unaccounted for. Most of the funds have since been recovered by liquidators and should be paid out to customers in early 2024.But key witnesses in recent weeks, all former FTX or Alameda employees, refuted his account.

She offered damning evidence against him and delivered details on his management, saying he was involved in all major decisions. She has pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution, as have two other close associates of Bankman-Fried. headtopics.com

