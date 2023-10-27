Judge keeps Donald Trump’s US$10,000 gag order fine amid civil fraud trial

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute
Former US President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City October 25, 2023.
Justice Arthur Engoron fined Trump for the second time on Wednesday after he again appeared to violate the order by making an apparent reference to his top clerk in comments before news cameras outside the courtroom. headtopics.com
Engoron had agreed to reconsider on Thursday after a lawyer for Trump argued that the offending statement was not directed at his clerk. Engoron did not take long to reach a decision after reviewing a clip of Trump’s remarks during a morning break, saying it was “clear” Trump was referring to his clerk.
Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 US election, is accused in the lawsuit by Democratic New York Attorney Letitia James of inflating his assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms and insurance premiums. headtopics.com
It is standard practice in New York state court for clerks to sit next to judges, with the witness box on the other side. Briefly called to the stand to explain the comment on Wednesday, Trump said he was referring to witness Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer.Engoron said in a written order that this explanation rang “hollow and untrue” and that using “imprecise language” to create “plausible ambiguity” is not a defence.