Canadian singer’s songs lose their charm when blared at high volume past midnight, say sleepless residents. (AFP pic)

WELLINGTON: Car drivers armed with a playlist of Celine Dion songs have been plaguing residents of a small New Zealand city for months on end with loud, late-night “siren battles”. The beloved Canadian singer’s melodies lose their charm when blared at high volume as late as 2am, say the sleepless residents of Porirua, north of Wellington and home to 60,000 people.Siren battles have erupted in parts of New Zealand for at least seven years.

Local media have reported on contestants – often people with family links to Pacific Island nations – using large siren-type speakers on cars and even bicycles to drown each other out with their powerful systems.“They like anyone with a high pitch and great tone in their voice,” she said. headtopics.com

In Porirua, people have had enough of hearing the power ballads, including “My Heart Will Go On” and “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”.“It’s really loud music. They only play a quarter of the song, so it’s like having a turntable and it comes screeching out.”

Competing cars park with their engines running, blasting out music before moving to avoid police, Baker said.“It’s happening down in our city centre, which is like a basin, so the noise just goes out like a drum to all the suburbs,” she said.Nearly 300 disgruntled residents have so far signed a petition on the website“There is a petition coming my way, but I have already had lots of emails and complaints through,” Baker said. headtopics.com

Baker said the late-night music sessions started in November 2022 during the Rugby League World Cup when local fans celebrated Samoa’s run to the final.There are no set nights when the high-decibel music will start up, she said. “It’s absolutely random now and it can be any day of the week.”“I can see why they like them, they are a bit of fun. There were families watching and it finished at 10 pm, not one or two in the morning when people need to sleep”.

