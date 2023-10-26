Judge will reconsider Donald Trump’s $10,000 gag order fine amid civil fraud trial

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute

Former US President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City October 25, 2023.

Justice Arthur Engoron fined Trump for the second time yesterday after he again appeared to violate the order by making an apparent reference to his top clerk in comments before news cameras outside the courtroom. headtopics.com

Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise argued Thursday that Engoron had misinterpreted Trump’s comments and was impinging on his right to free speech.Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 US election, is accused in the lawsuit by Democratic New York Attorney Letitia James of inflating his assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms and insurance premiums.

In his comments to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said “this judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him.”It is standard practice in New York state court for clerks to sit next to judges, with the witness box on the other side. headtopics.com

Briefly called to the stand to explain the comment on Wednesday, Trump said he was referring to witness Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer. Engoron imposed the gag order on Oct. 3 after Trump shared on social media the name and photo of the judge’s top clerk and suggested she was politically biased. He had fined Trump US$5,000 on Oct. 20 after a screenshot of the since-deleted post remained visible on Trump’s campaign site for weeks. — Reuters

