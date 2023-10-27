Car crashes into ambulance in Putrajaya, 2 injured

PETALING JAYA: An ambulance crew was injured after a car crashed into their vehicle at a junction on Lebuh Bestari heading towards Persiaran Perdana in Putrajaya.

Putrajaya police chief Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the ambulance was heading towards Putrajaya Hospital when the car, an Audi, crashed into it.“The ambulance had its emergency lights and siren on. The car that was in the middle lane lost control and did not brake on time, and subsequently crashed into the left side of the ambulance,” Asmadi said in a statement.

He said the two ambulance crew members sustained injuries to the head and neck. The car driver and passenger, both males, were not injured. Asmadi also said the driver of the car, an Iraqi national, tested negative for drugs. The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving. headtopics.com

