New Zealand's lock Brodie Retallick looks on during a press conference to announce the New Zealand rugby team to face South Africa, in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris on October 26, 2023, ahead of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa. — AFP picPARIS, Oct 27 — New Zealand coach Ian Foster has made one change to his starting XV to play South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, Brodie Retallick replacing Sam Whitelock in the second row.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far in this tournament, but the job is not done yet and we know full well the challenge that lies ahead. Retallick packs down at lock with the third Barrett brother, Scott, as Sam Cane skippers the side from openside flanker, alongside No 8 Ardie Savea and blindside Shannon Frizell in the back row. headtopics.com

Foster said making the final had been great following a lot of criticism after a series loss to Ireland and then a record defeat by South Africa in a pre-tournament warm-up.“It’s a tough game when you’re trying to get the performance right and it’s a tough game when people around you see things differently.But Foster insisted it was no shock — at least for him and the squad — that the All Blacks had made the final.

