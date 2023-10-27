Sabah schools not obligated to conduct Palestine Solidarity Week: Phoong

Phoong, in a statement, said he had received confirmation from Deputy Minister of Education Lim Hui Ying on non-obligation. “The Ministry of Education recently issued a circular designating October 29th to November 3rd as ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ and instructed all schools nationwide to hold this event in support of Palestine, which has recently been embroiled in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” said Phoong.

“The Ministry of Education and the government should keep all schools and educational institutions in Malaysia away from international political conflicts, religious disputes, and wars. “Students should attend school to acquire knowledge rather than being involved in adult protests around the world. Young students should not be dragged into the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Based on humanitarian support, I acknowledge the Unity government's stance in supporting Palestine. However, I emphasise that underage students should not participate in any form of political activities, especially being involved in conflicts abroad, as it would affect the physical, mental, and spiritual development of underage students." Daily Express Malaysia headtopics.com

* Read full report in tomorrow's print paper or log in or sign up for e-paper and premium online news access. * Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

Read more:

DailyExpress_MY »

Ministry: Palestine Solidarity Week at schools, education institutions to instil spirit of humanitarianism among Malaysian studentsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Education Ministry announced today a Palestine Solidarity Week will be held at all education institutions nationwide under the ministry’s purview... Read more ⮕

Palestine Solidarity Week at all MOE educational institutions from Oct 29PUTRAJAYA: All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be holding Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, in respo... Read more ⮕

Malaysian Kids’ Roblox Palestine Solidarity Gains Worldwide ReactionMany from around the world shared their views on how sweet and mind-boggling the effort was. Read more ⮕

Schools’ Palestine solidarity programmes need to be controlled, says PMThis comes amid reports of students and teachers carrying toy guns in school. Read more ⮕

Virtual solidarity with Palestine on online platform Roblox was designed by 15-year-old Malaysian (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Social media has been abuzz recently following a clip of a virtual demonstration in solidarity with Palestine on online game platform Roblox. As it turns... Read more ⮕

Palestine solidarity programme not compulsory for schools in Sarawak, says state DAP chiefKUCHING, Oct 26 — Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen said he has confirmed with the Ministry of Education that the Palestine solidarity programme is... Read more ⮕