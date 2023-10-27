M’sian mothers ‘chup’ hardworking 13-year-old teen as their potential son-in-law

The 13-year-old can be fishing, harvesting fruits from palm trees, and clearing overgrown land, among other chores.

She allegedly claimed her brother is self-sufficient and diligent, and that he enjoys doing village work on weekends and during school holidays. “My younger brother works extremely hard. If he does not accompany my father, a lorry driver, on his work trip, he will do village work,“ she said, according toFurthermore, the comments under her post included a slew of funny, flattering comments from mothers impressed by his hard work.

“I want to ‘lock’ (reserve) him to be my son-in-law because I know my daughter will not go hungry if she has a man with many skills as her husband,“ said of the netizens. “I’d like to ‘book’ him as my son-in-law, because I’m expecting a daughter soon!” Another netizen remarked jokingly. headtopics.com

Additionally, Nurzatul notes she is proud of Hakim and feels a sense of pride in sharing TikTok video’s featuring him.

