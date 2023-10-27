Bank Negara clarifies cyber threat alert after warning on pro-Israeli hacker targeting Malaysian organisations spreads

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over Palestine

Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedBNM has addressed a Financial Sector Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (FinTIP) alert that has been creating online buzz since it was issued two days ago.

“The platform constantly scans the cyber landscape and highlights emerging threats including a potential escalation in hacking activities,” BNM said in a statement.BNM also said that the FinTIP platform operates by continuously monitoring the ever-evolving cyber landscape and identifying emerging threats, including potential escalations in hacking activities. headtopics.com

BNM baru keluar memo minta semua cybersecurity gov or private sector kuatkan system. Malaysia maybe will be attack from israel or outsiders sebab ketegasan DSAI dlm isu palestin.On October 25, BNM issued a statement titled “Threat Alert: Pro-Israel Hacktivist Targeting Malaysian FI in Retaliation to DragonForce’s OpsBadai”.The warning was also shared on Malaysian social media platforms, including X, formerly called Twitter.

“BNM just released a memo asking all cybersecurity government or private sectors to strengthen the system. Malaysia may be attacked by Israel or outsiders because of DSAI's firmness on the Palestine issue. Keep fighting every tech guy in Malaysia!” one X user going by the name MirulHaziqRadzi posted. headtopics.com

He was referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s stance on the Palestine issue and the potential implications for Malaysia's cybersecurity.Tagging Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, hashimzulkifli called attention for Malaysia to prioritise the nation’s cybersecurity.

Read more:

malaymail »

CelcomDigi powers Bank Rakyat as Malaysia’s first 5G-connected bankFirst phase will see Bank Rakyat’s ‘Bank Bergerak’ fleet equipped with 5G Future-proof banking ops & services to enrich customers’ banking experience Bank Rakyat has announced its move into a new era of digital banking, powered by CelcomDigi Bhd, marking a significant milestone in its digitalization journey, as it aims to future-proof its banking... Read more ⮕

8 troops killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern SyriaThe strikes reportedly also wounded seven soldiers and caused material damage. Read more ⮕

Anwar says threats over his Israeli govt criticism came from European MPsPETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the “threats” he received over his criticism of the Israeli government following the war in Gaza were in the form of “statements” by European MPs. Read more ⮕

Anwar receives threat over his Israeli govt criticism, his security to be beefed upPETALING JAYA: The police will beef up Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s security after he disclosed that he was threatened over his criticisms of the Israeli government. Read more ⮕

Terengganu police questions businessman for allegedly flying Israeli flagKUALA LUMPUR: A businessman who was accused of flying an Israeli flag at a shophouse in Marang, Terengganu, yesterday has reportedly given his stateme... Read more ⮕

Cops to beef up Anwar’s security after threats over Israeli criticismInspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says the prime minister’s safety is a ‘top priority’. Read more ⮕