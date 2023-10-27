Bank Negara clarifies cyber threat alert after warning on pro-Israeli hacker targeting Malaysian organisations spreads

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over Palestine
BNM has addressed a Financial Sector Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (FinTIP) alert that has been creating online buzz since it was issued two days ago.
“The platform constantly scans the cyber landscape and highlights emerging threats including a potential escalation in hacking activities,” BNM said in a statement.BNM also said that the FinTIP platform operates by continuously monitoring the ever-evolving cyber landscape and identifying emerging threats, including potential escalations in hacking activities. headtopics.com
BNM baru keluar memo minta semua cybersecurity gov or private sector kuatkan system. Malaysia maybe will be attack from israel or outsiders sebab ketegasan DSAI dlm isu palestin.On October 25, BNM issued a statement titled “Threat Alert: Pro-Israel Hacktivist Targeting Malaysian FI in Retaliation to DragonForce’s OpsBadai”.The warning was also shared on Malaysian social media platforms, including X, formerly called Twitter.
“BNM just released a memo asking all cybersecurity government or private sectors to strengthen the system. Malaysia may be attacked by Israel or outsiders because of DSAI's firmness on the Palestine issue. Keep fighting every tech guy in Malaysia!” one X user going by the name MirulHaziqRadzi posted. headtopics.com
He was referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s stance on the Palestine issue and the potential implications for Malaysia's cybersecurity.Tagging Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, hashimzulkifli called attention for Malaysia to prioritise the nation’s cybersecurity.