Virtual solidarity with Palestine on online platform Roblox was designed by 15-year-old Malaysian (VIDEO)

A group of Roblox players taking on the virtual streets of Roblox to showcase their solidarity with Palestine in an online rally on the gaming platform. — Screenshot via TikTok/ Cikgu ZydKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Social media has been abuzz recently following a clip of a virtual demonstration in solidarity with Palestine on online game platform Roblox.

As it turns out, the virtual gathering which garnered the attention of local and international social media users was the handiwork of a 15-year-old Malaysian student known as Razz. This is after a circulating clip from the demonstration showed a group of Roblox players, each carrying a Palestinian flag with some waving the Malaysian flag, taking on the virtual streets of Roblox to show their support.Roblox is an online gaming platform that allows users to create their own unique virtual avatars and play games with other users.“It took me and my friend Afiq three days to create the server and to put it up on the platform. headtopics.com

“Aside from it being my passion, the idea to create the server came to us after seeing the suffering endured by the people of Palestine.“Through the platform, everyone including kids from all over the world can play and join the virtual gathering to show their solidarity with Palestine,” Razz said.

Razz’s server has also caught the attention of local streamer Cikgu Zyd who joined in the virtual rally and live-streamed it via his social media, which spurred more public attention.

