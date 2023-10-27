Malaysian Kids’ Roblox Palestine Solidarity Gains Worldwide Reaction

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An effort by Malaysian kids on Roblox of staging a “protest” over what is happening in the Gaza Strip using the platform received not only local praise, but worldwide reaction. Many were surprised to see the youngsters conducting a protest on the gaming platform as they were not allowed to attend the real-life protest.On the local front, former minister in the prime minister’s department (religious affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri commended the effort.

In a tweet, Zulkifli said he was impressed with their effort in promoting world peace and their stand against ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.I'm quite pleased of the young Malaysian minds who started an online peace rally on Roblox in support of Palestine. headtopics.com

Your commitment to promoting peace, preventing genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity, as well as raising awareness on one of the… pic.twitter.com/Z1iaxMEhDj — Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (@drzul_albakri) October 26, 2023 Many also shared about their children attending the Roblox protest, including local actor Adam Corrie.Sekali Fateh pon join solidarity palestine di roblox #adamcorrie pic.twitter.com/nYQT5rQowf

— ADAM CORRIE (@adam_corrie) October 25, 2023 @musab_muzahar Who said kids can't make a difference? Malaysian kids are showing their solidarity for Palestine on Roblox, and their message of solidarity is spreading globally! #palestine #freedomforpalestine #gazaunderattack #gaza #roblox #fyp ♬ original sound – musab_muzahar The effort reached global audiences, with many posting their reaction videos on TikTok. headtopics.com

