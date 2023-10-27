Court to rehear review of inquest into death from police shooting

The Court of Appeal has directed that another High Court judge hear a revision of an inquest into the death of businessman G Mohan in Sitiawan, Perak, in 2016.

A three-member bench chaired by Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail also ordered the matter, brought by way of a revision, to be heard before another High Court judge for a proper verdict to be handed down in compliance with the Criminal Procedure Code and a 2019 practice direction issued by the Chief Justice.Two months ago, the bench allowed the prosecution’s appeal to set aside the finding of a High Court judge in Ipoh delivered in January.

On review, the High Court said the evidence revealed abuse of power on the part of the police. The judge also said the police had failed to follow the law and were not acting in self-defence. “As such, the issue of whether shots fired by two cops is lawful on grounds of self-defence or otherwise cannot be determined in an inquest,” he said in the 48-page judgment posted on the judiciary’s website this week. headtopics.com

“In doing so, the High Court judge had ventured into the jurisdiction and discretion of the AG under the Federal Constitution,” he said.A new judge is scheduled to hear the matter on Nov 17. They ordered the driver to stop but he fled the scene, giving rise to a 10km car chase towards Sitiawan town.

Ainul returned an open verdict on Aug 29 last year after finding that there was no gunshot residue on Mohan’s hands despite witnesses claiming he had fired a single shot at the police.

