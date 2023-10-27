Schools’ Palestine solidarity programmes need to be controlled, says PM

SEPANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Palestine solidarity programmes in schools need to be controlled.

This comes amid reports of students and teachers carrying toy guns in school as part of displays of solidarity with Palestinians under siege in Gaza. “We have to control this. We discussed this in the Cabinet meeting. We encourage schools to do this (show solidarity) but we don’t force them.

“Secondly, we have to control it so it won’t become a problem,” he told reporters after Friday prayers.

